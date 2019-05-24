Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play for KU this season after winning NCAA appeal

Silvio De Sousa declares for NBA Draft but will return to KU if appeal granted Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore from Angola, who did not play in a game last season and is also suspended through next season by the NCAA, had an appeal filed on his behalf by the university on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore from Angola, who did not play in a game last season and is also suspended through next season by the NCAA, had an appeal filed on his behalf by the university on Thursday.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa has been cleared to play in the 2019-20 basketball season by the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement, the organization announced Friday.

De Sousa had his appeal hearing with the NCAA committee on Friday morning.

“THANK YOU,” De Sousa tweeted on Friday afternoon.

In a release, the NCAA stated that its Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement “determined additional relief was appropriate” in De Sousa’s case.

The NCAA initially ruled on Feb. 1 that De Sousa must sit out the remainder of the 2018-19 basketball season and all of 2019-20 “because his guardian received payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive additional funds from the same person.” KU appealed the matter on April 18.

De Sousa, who has declared for the NBA Draft, had stated publicly that if his suspension was lifted by the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement, he would opt to return to KU for his junior season next year. De Sousa has until May 29 to take his name out of the NBA Draft.





Silvio with his attorney Scott Tompsett. They are happy upon receiving news Silvio is eligible pic.twitter.com/WS2ojemcUL — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) May 24, 2019

“Jayhawk Nation, can’t thank you all enough for the unconditional support & for sticking around throughout this,” De Sousa tweeted.

In February, the NCAA stated in a release that “according to the facts provided for purposes of the reinstatement request, De Sousa’s guardian received payment of $2,500 from an agent and booster of the school. He agreed to accept additional payment of $20,000 from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing De Sousa’s enrollment at Kansas.” KU Athletics has an apparel sponsorship contract with Adidas.

During a federal trial regarding corruption into college basketball last fall, former Adidas representative T.J. Gassnola testified that sometime before January 2018, he overnighted a $2,500 payment to De Sousa’s legal guardian, Fenny Falmagne. Gassnola said he sent the money in an envelope inside a magazine, so De Sousa could pay for online classes.

Gassnola testified that he also originally offered Falmagne $20,000 to help him get out of a previous arrangement with a Maryland booster, who was paying Falmagne $60,000 with the expectation being that De Sousa would attend Maryland. Gassnola testified that he had discussed previous payments with then-Adidas executive Jim Gatto before making them.

Falmagne told The Star he did receive $2,500 in cash in the mail. He told The Star it was not apparent who sent the money. He told The Star he gave the money to charity — a church in Florida. Falmagne said the NCAA was aware of this and has receipts of the transaction that he provided to the organization.

He said it was not true that he agreed to accept $20,000 for securing De Sousa’s enrollment at Kansas.

“That did not happen. There’s nothing there,” Falmagne told The Star.

De Sousa appeared in 20 of 23 games in 2017-18, when KU made the Final Four, before sitting out last season.

