KU point guard target R.J. Hampton to announce college choice Tuesday on ESPN

R.J. Hampton will announce his college choice Tuesday morning on ESPN, he reported Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Hampton, a 6-foot-5 senior point guard at Little Elm (Texas) High School, who is ranked No. 6 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, said he “has an announcement to make” on the “Get Up” program on ESPN that runs from 7-9 a.m. Central time.

He has a final list of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech.

One of Hampton’s best friends, Jalen Wilson, has scheduled a recruiting visit to KU that starts on Thursday. Wilson, a 6-8 senior small forward from Guyer High in Denton, Texas, will visit North Carolina on June 3. He also has Oklahoma State and Florida on his list.

Wilson, the No. 47-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, last week asked out of his letter-of-intent at Michigan following coach John Beilein’s decision to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching position. Michigan remains on his list of schools.

Hampton’s dad, Rod, had said Thursday that his son would not announce until after Wednesday’s NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline.

Hampton was said to be interested in checking the decisions of KU guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, who have until Wednesday to withdraw from the NBA Draft pool if they wish to return to school. Also, Memphis signee Rayjon Tucker, an Arkansas-Little Rock graduate transfer, currently has his name in the draft pool.

Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season at Little Elm High. He topped the 50-point mark twice.









