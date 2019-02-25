Kansas stays in Big 12 basketball title race, stops Kansas State 64-49

There’s no need for Kansas to cancel its order for “15 straight” Big 12 title T-shirts and hats.

Not yet anyway.

Inspired by a stellar performance by junior forward Mitch Lightfoot (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks), the Jayhawks remained in contention for a 15th consecutive Big 12 regular-season men’s basketball championship by upending Kansas State 64-49 on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

In extending their home winning streak over rival KSU to 13 games, the No. 15-ranked Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5) cut their deficit to league-leading No. 16 K-State (21-7, 11-4) to one game with three to play. Texas Tech is a game (in the loss column) ahead of third-place KU at 10-4, while Baylor is 9-5 entering the final two weeks of the season.

The 6-foot-8 Lightfoot scored eight points in the first half in helping KU to a seven-point lead at the break. He finished 3 of 5 from the field as KU improved to 29-0 under coach Bill Self in ESPN Big Monday games played at Allen Fieldhouse. KU stretched its overall home winning streak on Big Monday to 33 games.

Dedric Lawson tallied 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Jayhawks as KU avenged a 74-67 loss to K-State on Feb. 5 in Manhattan.

KSU was led by the 12-point outing of Kamau Stokes.





Also for the Wildcats, senior forward Dean Wade had eight points on 2-for-7 shooting with five boards in 25 minutes He fouled out with 3:37 remaining and KSU down 59-47. Senior guard Barry Brown had just four points on 1-of-8 shooting in 35 minutes. He had one assist.

Devon Dotson contributed 16 points and Quentin Grimes 12 for KU.

Lightfoot, a 6-foot-8 junior from Gilbert, Ariz., scored eight points on 3-for-3 shooting in 15 minutes in the first half. On offense, he sped by KSU’s Wade for a layup in which he was fouled (missing the free throw). Lightfoot also nailed a three-pointer and hit a second inside shot. On defense, Lightfoot took a charge from Makol Mawien. He also had a fierce rejection of a Brown shot.

KU, which trailed 10-3 early and 15-11 at the 10:11 mark, used a Lightfoot-led 12-2 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 23-17 lead at 6:31. Dedric Lawson opened with a bucket off a nice pass from Grimes. Lightfoot then sped past Wade for a spectacular layup. Grimes cashed a three which was followed by a KSU turnover caused by Lightfoot. He stood his ground and took a charge from Mawien.





Lightfoot then scored another bucket then capped the run with a three. That’s right. Lightfoot scored seven of the 12 points in that run.

KU led by as many as nine (31-22) with 2:03 left in the half. KSU was led the first half by Xavier Sneed, who had eight points.

KU opened the second half on a 7-0 run to grab a 14-point lead (41-27) at 16:31. Lightfoot had two blocked shots in that surge. Stokes and Wade hit threes to cut the KSU deficit to 41-33 at 14:54. However, Lawson cashed a bucket and Devon Dotson a three and KU led by 13 at 13:46.

KU upped the margin to 16 points at 56-40 on a three by Charlie Moore at 8:45.

KSU cut the gap to 59-47 at the final TV time out (3:59) on a three by Wade.

Mawien, a 6-foot-9, junior hit his second three of the entire season 3 1/2 minutes into the game and KSU, which also received a bucket from Brown (four points in the half) led, 5-0, at 15:37. At that point, KU was 0-for-7 shooting and 0 of 3 from three.





KU avoided being swept by K-State in the regular-season series for the first time since the 1982-83 season. KU fell to the Wildcats 58-56 on Jan. 29, 1983 in Manhattan and 73-60, on Feb. 26, 1983 in Lawrence. Oklahoma State remains the only team to defeat a Self-coached KU team twice in the regular season (2017-18).

The Jayhawks will next meet Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Stillwater, Okla. Kansas State will play host to Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday.

NOTES: Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, attended the game as part of his official recruiting visit to KU. He sat behind the Jayhawk bench.





Achiuwa, the No. 16-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has a list of KU, UConn, Memphis, Georgia, Western Kentucky, St. John’s, Florida State and UCLA. He’s already taken unofficial visits to Memphis, UConn, Western Kentucky and St. John’s. He will visit North Carolina for the UNC-Duke game on March 9. … KU football coach Les Miles was handed a microphone and spoke to the early-arriving students about an hour and 45 minutes before the game.