K-State seniors Barry Brown, Dean Wade disappoint in 64-49 loss at KU

No Kansas State basketball players have come closer to beating Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse than Barry Brown and Dean Wade over the past 13 years.

Wade missed an open three on the wing that could have sunk the Jayhawks here as a sophomore. Then Brown misfired when presented with the same opportunity as a junior. After those close calls, they seemed determined to take things a step further and beat their rivals on the road, making an already memorable season even better.

But things didn’t play out that way. Not by a long shot.

Instead of lifting K-State to its first win in Lawrence since the Jim Wooldridge era, the Wildcats’ two best players hardly factored into a 64-49 loss on Monday.

Wade, a senior forward, was hampered by early foul trouble and only scored eight points in 25 minutes of action. He fouled out with 3:37 to go and the Jayhawks firmly in control.

Brown, a senior guard, played one of his worst games in a K-State uniform and finished with four points, making just one field goal on eight attempts. It was a shocking no-show given how well he has played recently. He entered this game as a prime contender for Big 12 player of the year honors, but wasn’t even among K-State’s top five scorers in one of the most important games of the year.

Kamau Stokes did his best to lift the Wildcats with his senior teammates struggling, but his 12 points weren’t enough. No other K-State player finished in double figures. The Wildcats have been much improved on offense lately, but this was a flashback to some of their nonconference losses at Texas A&M and Tulsa when they looked lost with the ball in their hands.

Perhaps it was just an off day for K-State.

That’s what the No. 16 Wildcats (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) will hope as they try to hold off Texas Tech and Kansas in the Big 12 race by winning their final three games. K-State falls into a first-place tie in the loss column with the Red Raiders. They are both one game up on the Jayhawks in the loss column.

But the Wildcats will have to play better than they did on Monday down the stretch.

The biggest play of this game occurred midway through the first half. Wade has had some of his best basketball games against the Jayhawks over the years, but he was reduced to a spectator when he picked up his second foul.

The game turned the Jayhawks’ way at the 8:48 mark of the first half when Wade was whistled for a foul trying to stop KU forward Mitch Lightfoot from spinning past him in the paint.

Wade had his right hand on Lightfoot’s back and when Lightfoot made his move the officials called Wade for a foul. Wade and K-State’s bench were livid with the call, arguing that Lightfoot hooked Wade. But the officials saw it differently.

Bruce Weber doesn’t like to play anyone with two fouls in the first half, so Wade went to the bench for the remainder of the half.

K-State is a different team without Wade on the floor, and the Wildcats had to get creative without its star senior forward in one of its most important games of the year.

Compounding things was the fact that Makol Mawien was already on the bench with two fouls, meaning Weber had to get very creative to keep the Wildcats in the game without their two best post players.

Nothing he tried worked all that well and KU surged ahead 34-25 before Kamau Stokes scored the final points of the half on a pull-up jumper.

The question on everyone’s mind: why didn’t Weber trust Wade enough to play him with two fouls?

Instead, Weber inserted Levi Stockard into the game and then Austin Trice. They played decent enough considering the circumstances and both scored. But K-State needed more.

Wade was held scoreless in the first half and didn’t make his first shot until the 15:36 mark of the second half when he drained a three on the wing to make it 41-33.

Brown was off all game, misfiring on driving layups and shots from the outside.

It was an unusually off night for K-State’s two best players, and they were unable to end a long road losing streak to Kansas because of it.