Kickoff time, TV info set for Iowa State Cyclones at K-State Wildcats football game

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones will play on national TV and in prime time when their Farmageddon football rivalry continues on Oct. 16 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State will host Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. that night. ESPN2 will broadcast the action to a national viewing audience.

It is the first time that an ESPN channel will carry a game between the Wildcats and the Cyclones since 2017 when Skylar Thompson led K-State to a dramatic 20-19 victory with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game. That game was also televised by ESPN2.

K-State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) has lost its first two conference games after beating Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada in September. Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) is coming off a 59-7 victory over Kansas. The Cyclones split their first four games, beating Northern Iowa and UNLV while losing to Baylor and Iowa.

Both teams are off this week.

The home team has won each of the last four games in the series.

Big 12 football schedule for Oct. 16

TCU at Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on Fox or 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma State at Texas - 11 a.m. on Fox or 6:30 p.m. on ABC

BYU at Baylor - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Iowa State and K-State - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Kansas - TBA on ESPN+