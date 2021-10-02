Controversial replay review spoils onside kick for Kansas State against Oklahoma

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman taps the helmet of offensive lineman Noah Johnson (69) before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

A bizarre sequence of events spoiled a potential game-changing play for Kansas State during its football game against Oklahoma on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is what happened.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman elected to try a surprise onside kick late in the third quarter with the Wildcats trailing 27-17. The trick play appeared to pay dividends when Ty Zentner recovered his own kick immediately after it traveled 10 yards.

The home crowd erupted. K-State players bounced around with joy. Oklahoma sent its defense onto the field.

And if there was any doubt the play might not hold up after review, those concerns were squashed when the officials examined replays and decided the play would stand.

But they weren’t finished looking at the onside kick.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley challenged a different part of the play and asked the officials to look if Zentner inadvertently kicked the ball twice.

It is rare for a team to challenge a play after it has already been reviewed, but it is allowed when the challenge pertains to a different part of the play than officials were originally examining. In this case, the Big 12 officiating crew in Manhattan was originally checking to see if the kick traveled the required 10 yards before Zentner touched it at midfield.

They apparently never looked to see if Zentner illegally kicked the ball twice.

The officials looked at the play for several minutes a second time and eventually decided that Zentner’s foot did twice make contact with he ball. Oklahoma took over possession.

Klieman was understandably angry throughout the entire ordeal, at one point turning his hat around in disgust.

The K-State crowd booed in unison.

K-State’s defense seemed to feed off the controversial ruling and Julius Brents came up with an interception against Spencer Rattler a few plays later.

But that won’t stop K-State fans for wondering what happened to the onside kick it appeared the Wildcats recovered.