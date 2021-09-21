Kansas State Wildcats lose talented defensive starter for season with leg injury

Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) is helped after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas State football team has lost one of its most talented defenders for the season.

Khalid Duke, a 6-foot-4 junior defensive end from Atlanta, won’t be able to play for the Wildcats when they begin Big 12 competition against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Duke suffered a season-ending injury to his left leg during a 38-17 victory over Nevada last week, and he will need several months to recover from it.

“Khalid is going to be done for the year,” K-State football coach Chris Klieman said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “He had a lower leg injury, so we’re sorry to hear that because Khalid is a really good football player.”

The unfortunate injury update is not considered a surprise after Duke needed help off the field against Nevada and was unable to put any weight on his left foot as he entered the locker room.

Duke was removed from K-State’s weekly depth chart on Monday.

His defensive teammates took the news hard.

“It’s tough,” senior defensive back Ross Elder said. “He’s such a exciting player, as you guys can see, and we’ve known that for a few years now. But he will be good. He will get back. His recovery will be tough, but he’s built for that.”

Duke had six tackles, including a pair of sacks, in the Wildcats’ first three games. As a sophomore, he made 26 tackles.

Senior defensive end Bronson Massie and redshirt freshman Nate Matlack are expected to fill in for Duke and see increased playing time in future games.

