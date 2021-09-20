Kansas State’s first Big 12 home game against Oklahoma will be played on national TV

Kansas State football fans won’t need a streaming subscription to watch the Wildcats play Oklahoma.

The Sooners will head to Manhattan for their first road game of the season at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and a national TV audience will be watching on Fox.

The Wildcats will get some exposure from a major network after playing three straight games on ESPN+.

It figures to be an entertaining game. The No. 4 Sooners are off to a 3-0 start and so are the No. 25 Wildcats. K-State has also defeated Oklahoma in each of the past two seasons. Furthermore, this will be Oklahoma’s first road game since announcing plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

The Sooners are unlikely to receive a warm welcome.

The Big 12 announced kickoff times and TV info for all of its conference games on Oct. 2, including Kansas at Iowa State. The Jayhawks will play the Cyclones at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Big 12 football schedule for Oct. 2

Texas at TCU - 11 a.m. on ABC

Oklahoma at K-State - 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Texas Tech at West Virginia - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Baylor at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa State - 6 p.m. on FS1