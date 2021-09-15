Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team announces complete 2021-22 schedule

Kansas State fans can start marking their calendars.

The K-State men’s basketball team announced its complete 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday. Highlights include defending national champion Baylor visiting Bramlage Coliseum for a game on Feb. 9 and rival Kansas traveling to Manhattan for the first game of the Sunflower Showdown series on Jan. 22.

The Wildcats will play KU at Allen Fieldhouse later in the season on Feb. 22.

They will also make two appearances on ESPN’s “Big Monday” next season when they host West Virginia on Feb. 14 and travel to Texas Tech on Feb. 28. But it’s not yet known if those games will receive top network billing on those days, because the Big 12 scheduled other conference basketball games for those days.

K-State previously announced the nonconference portion of its schedule, which will begin on Nov. 10 against Florida A&M and conclude on Jan. 29 with a road trip to Mississippi for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Conference play will begin on Jan. 1 with a game at Oklahoma.

Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Kansas State men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule

Nov. 10 - Florida A&M

Nov. 17 - Omaha

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Nov. 22 - vs. Arkansas (Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City)

Nov. 23 - vs. Cincinnati or Illinois (Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City)

Nov. 28 - North Dakota

Dec. 1 - Albany

Dec. 5 - vs. Wichita State (Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita)

Dec. 8 - Marquette

Dec. 12 - Green Bay

Dec. 19 - at Nebraska

Dec. 21 - McNeese State

Dec. 29 - Morgan State

Jan. 1 - at Oklahoma

Jan. 4 - Texas

Jan. 8 - at West Virginia

Jan. 12 - TCU

Jan. 15 - Texas Tech

Jan. 18 - at Texas

Jan. 22 - Kansas

Jan. 25 - at Baylor

Jan. 29 - at Mississippi

Feb 2. - Oklahoma State

Feb 5. - at TCU

Feb. 9 - Baylor

Feb. 12 - at Iowa State

Feb. 14 - West Virginia

Feb. 19 - at Oklahoma State

Feb. 22 - at Kansas

Feb. 26 - Iowa State

Feb. 28 - at Texas Tech

March 5 - Oklahoma

March 9-12 – Big 12 Tournament (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)