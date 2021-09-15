Kansas State University
Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team announces complete 2021-22 schedule
Kansas State fans can start marking their calendars.
The K-State men’s basketball team announced its complete 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday. Highlights include defending national champion Baylor visiting Bramlage Coliseum for a game on Feb. 9 and rival Kansas traveling to Manhattan for the first game of the Sunflower Showdown series on Jan. 22.
The Wildcats will play KU at Allen Fieldhouse later in the season on Feb. 22.
They will also make two appearances on ESPN’s “Big Monday” next season when they host West Virginia on Feb. 14 and travel to Texas Tech on Feb. 28. But it’s not yet known if those games will receive top network billing on those days, because the Big 12 scheduled other conference basketball games for those days.
K-State previously announced the nonconference portion of its schedule, which will begin on Nov. 10 against Florida A&M and conclude on Jan. 29 with a road trip to Mississippi for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Conference play will begin on Jan. 1 with a game at Oklahoma.
Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
Kansas State men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule
Nov. 10 - Florida A&M
Nov. 17 - Omaha
Nov. 22 - vs. Arkansas (Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City)
Nov. 23 - vs. Cincinnati or Illinois (Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City)
Nov. 28 - North Dakota
Dec. 1 - Albany
Dec. 5 - vs. Wichita State (Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita)
Dec. 8 - Marquette
Dec. 12 - Green Bay
Dec. 19 - at Nebraska
Dec. 21 - McNeese State
Dec. 29 - Morgan State
Jan. 1 - at Oklahoma
Jan. 4 - Texas
Jan. 8 - at West Virginia
Jan. 12 - TCU
Jan. 15 - Texas Tech
Jan. 18 - at Texas
Jan. 22 - Kansas
Jan. 25 - at Baylor
Jan. 29 - at Mississippi
Feb 2. - Oklahoma State
Feb 5. - at TCU
Feb. 9 - Baylor
Feb. 12 - at Iowa State
Feb. 14 - West Virginia
Feb. 19 - at Oklahoma State
Feb. 22 - at Kansas
Feb. 26 - Iowa State
Feb. 28 - at Texas Tech
March 5 - Oklahoma
March 9-12 – Big 12 Tournament (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)
