SportsBeat KC: KSU’s Skylar Thompson can’t catch a break + meet new Mizzou beat writer

Skylar Thompson’s injury isn’t season-ending, officials say, but how long will he be out? Associated Press file photo

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered another injury, this time to his knee, that will force him to miss games.

Remember that a year ago Thompson missed half of the season with an injury. He returned for a sixth year and got off to a terrific start, with a resounding triumph over Stanford. Now he’s in recovery mode once again (though he won’t be out for the entire season, K-State officials say).

Beat writer Kellis Robinett discusses the Wildcats’ quarterback situation on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC. Also on the docket: The invitations have been extended and accepted, so Houston, Brigham Young, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be in the Big 12. We talk finances and scheduling possibilities.

After a break, you’ll meet new Missouri beat writer Lila Bromberg and hear about the path that brought her to The Star.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 11:18 AM.