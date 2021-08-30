The biggest surprises from Kansas State’s depth chart ahead of Stanford football game

Chris Klieman revealed Kansas State’s first depth chart of the season on Monday as the Wildcats began preparing for their opening football game of the year against Stanford.

The two deep included more than a few surprises, including some formation changes that appear to be geared specifically for the Cardinal on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Let’s break them down.

Here is a look at the most notable starters and reserves on K-State’s depth chart.

Landry Weber earns starting nod at receiver

It was obvious to anyone who watched Kansas State’s two open practices of preseason camp that Landry Weber was ready to make big contributions as a receiver. The 5-foot-10 and 186-pound senior was continually getting open across the middle, and K-State quarterbacks were continually throwing passes his way for easy gains.

Still, it was hard to know exactly what type of role he would play out of the slot this season. After all, he only caught seven passes for 117 yards during his first three seasons with the Wildcats.

It seems that is of no concern to Klieman and his coaching staff. Weber was listed as one of K-State’s three starting receivers on Monday along with Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks. If Weber stays healthy, which was in issue for him last season, he should put up the best numbers of his career as a senior.

Three linebackers?

K-State fans are used to watching the Wildcats play two linebackers and a nickelback in Joe Klanderman’s 4-2-5 defensive formation. But it seems that K-State will use a 4-3 formation against Stanford.

Klieman hinted at that possibility last week during a news conference when he said the Wildcats might go with an extra linebacker against bigger opponents, such as Stanford, and then return to their traditional style against faster Big 12 opponents.

He followed through with that strategy on Monday by listing Ryan Henington or Wayne Jones as the team’s starting strong side linebacker against the Cardinal. Both players began their careers at other positions. Henington has previously played quarterback and safety. Jones was also a safety last year.

One of them will be in for a new experience that includes a starting role against Stanford.

When K-State goes moves back to a 4-2-5, fans can expect to see Aamaris Brown and Reggie Stubblefield splitting time at the nickel.

A surprise at tight end

Daniel Imatorbhebhe seemed like a sure thing to start at tight end this season after transferring in from Illinois.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound playmaker gained all kinds of buzz during preseason camp and seemed to build an instant report with quarterback Skylar Thompson. Some have called him a more athletic version of Briley Moore, who added a new element to K-State’s offense by catching 22 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Expectations remain high for Imatorbhebhe, but he won’t start against Stanford if the Wildcats begin the game with only one tight end on the field.

Senior Nick Lenners, not Imatorbhebhe, is listed as the team’s top tight end on the depth chart. Imatorbhebhe is actually in a tie for the top backup along with Sammy Wheeler.

Lenners likely earned a slight edge, because he is the superior blocker and has been in K-State’s system for much longer. In any case, the two deep is unlikely to matter here. All three tight ends are going to see lots of action.

Immediate impacts

Three Division I transfers earned starting roles after enrolling at K-State earlier this year.

Iowa transfer Julius Brents will start at cornerback on the opposite side of the field from Ekow Boye-Doe.

Louisville transfer Russ Yeast will start at free safety, with T.J. Smith serving as his primary backup.

Charlotte transfer Timmy Horne will start at defensive tackle. He was also named a team captain last week.

It’s clear K-State needed to upgrade its talent level on defense after ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in most statistical categories last season. It seems to have done exactly that thanks to the transfer portal.

Doing it all on special teams

K-State fans will want to remember the name Ty Zentner this season. The senior will be on the field for every play that requires a punt or kick.

Zentner will handle kickoffs all by himself. And he may also kick field goals and boot punts. He is listed as a co-starter at place kicker along with Taiten Winkel and a co-starter at punter with Jack Blumer.

If that wasn’t enough, he is the backup holder for field goals.