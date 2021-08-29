Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for Kansas State’s 2021 football season

Last season still feels like a bit of a bad dream for everyone associated with the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats survived a 10-game schedule, but the roster was in constant flux because of the coronavirus pandemic and only a limited number of fans were allowed to watch live inside stadiums.

Everyone is hoping to hit the reset this fall. But uncertainty remains.

Will K-State return to its winning ways? Or will the Wildcats once again miss out on bowl eligibility?

What better time to make a few predictions.

Here are five bold predictions for K-State’s upcoming season and game-by-game picks.

1. Chris Klieman and the Wildcats will return to a bowl game

The jury is still out on Chris Klieman as K-State’s football coach. Fans were thrilled with him when he led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record and beat Oklahoma in Year 1. His approval rating climbed even higher when they started 4-1 and beat Oklahoma again in Year 2. But then came five straight ugly losses and no bowl game. It’s hard to say how much blame he deserves for that losing streak, considering Skylar Thompson was injured and COVID-19 hit the roster hard. Fans will stop wondering if K-State bounces back this season. And there’s a good chance that will happen. The Wildcats are set up to exceed expectations this year. It’s hard to fathom why their over/under win total (5 1/2) is so low. This team has “super seniors” at important positions, Thompson is back healthy a handful of transfers are ready to make an impact. This is a winning team. K-State fans can bank on a bowl trip this holiday season.

2. This should be K-State’s best offense since the Tyler Lockett days

Thompson is back for an unprecedented sixth season. He will be playing behind an experienced offensive line that features both talent and depth. Electric running back Deuce Vaughn will be by his side. And top receiver Malik Knowles is finally healthy. On paper, this is the best offense Klieman has assembled in Manhattan. It should far exceed some of Bill Snyder’s final teams, as well. The Wildcats appear to have enough talent to average more than 400 yards of offensive production for the first time since 2014, when Jake Waters was throwing dimes to Tyler Lockett. Receiver is still a question mark, but the Wildcats have more options there this season. Besides, Daniel Imatorbhebhe will be a versatile weapon at tight end. K-State is going to move the ball this season. It’s going to have to. The Wildcats have some big holes on defense, particularly linebacker, that other teams can exploit, which will force offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham to keep his foot on the gas all season.

3. K-State will miss Wyatt Hubert and Elijah Sullivan on defense

For as many problems as the Wildcats had on defense last season, allowing 444.7 yards per game, they didn’t lack star power. Wyatt Hubert was one of the top pass-rushers in the Big 12, Elijah Sullivan was rock solid at linebacker and A.J. Parker was good enough to earn a NFL shot with the Detroit Lions. Those types of defensive playmakers won’t be easily replaced this season. K-State has improved on that side of the ball in terms of overall depth, but it won’t have nearly as much top-end talent. It’s hard to see Khalid Duke, Cody Fletcher and Aamaris Brown matching the production of their predecessors. That could lead to some high-scoring games.

4. Transfers will have a huge impact this season

K-State fans were understandably hesitant to embrace so many new transfers during the offseason, but their concerns will likely fade away after they see the Wildcats’ newest additions in person. Defensive tackle Timmy Horne transferred in from Charlotte and was immediately voted a captain. Defensive back Julius Brents has been the talk of the team since he arrived from Iowa. Daniel Imatorbhebhe could be even better than Briley Moore was at tight end after transferring in from Illinois. The Wildcats are also expecting Russ Yeast and Reggie Stubblefield to make contributions on defense. Here’s guessing they all end up being valuable additions to the roster.

5. Daniel Green will lead the defense in tackles

The smart money is on Jahron McPherson to once again lead the team in this statistical category after he piled up 54 tackles in 10 games at safety last season. But Daniel Green will get every opportunity to surpass him. The junior linebacker is a former four-star recruit, and he is about to step into a massive workload in the middle of K-State’s defense. He is far and away the most talented linebacker on the roster and he had 39 tackles while playing mostly as a reserve last season. This is his chance to emerge as a standout tackler. Expect him to take advantage.

2021 schedule and predictions

Sep. 4 vs. Stanford (11 a.m. on FS1 at AT&T Stadium): This will be a new experience for the Wildcats, who haven’t opened the season away from home against a power-conference opponent since 2015. This is technically a neutral-site game for K-State, but the vast majority of fans in Arlington, Texas are expected to be wearing purple. These teams have comparable levels of talent, but K-State has an edge when it comes to experience. The Cardinal will be breaking in a new quarterback, while the Wildcats will be welcoming back Skylar Thompson. K-State 31, Stanford 24.

Sept. 11 vs. Southern Illinois (6 p.m. on ESPN+): The Salukis beat Chris Klieman’s old team, North Dakota State, on their way to the FCS playoffs last season. This won’t be a cupcake matchup. But nobody knows how to beat FCS teams better than Klieman. K-State 40, Southern Illinois 20.

Sep. 18 vs. Nevada (1 p.m. on ESPN+): This might actually be the hardest nonconference game on the schedule. The Wolf Pack are expected to challenge Boise State for the Mountain West championship. Junior quarterback Carson Strong is a NFL prospect after throwing for 2,858 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. This team will put some serious pressure on Joe Klanderman’s defense, but the Wildcats will find a way to win a high-scoring game. K-State 35, Nevada 34.

Sep. 25 at Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are one of three Big 12 teams that Klieman has never defeated at K-State. It’s hard to see that trend ending on the road this season. Oklahoma State returns Spencer Sanders at quarterback and perhaps the best defense in the conference. Oklahoma State 24, K-State 21.

Oct. 2 vs. Oklahoma: Can the Wildcats upset the Sooners for a third straight season? It’s definitely possible. Klieman and Thompson have figured out the formula for beating Oklahoma, and K-State will have a dynamic offense this year. But this also might be Lincoln Riley’s best team since he took over in Norman. And there’s no way the Sooners overlook this game. Oklahoma 45, K-State 38.

Oct. 16 vs. Iowa State: This game almost always goes down to the wire when Farmaggedon comes to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Things will be no different this year, but here’s guessing the Cyclones and all their returning talent find a way to get it done. Iowa State 35, K-State 31.

Oct. 23 at Texas Tech: The Big 12 schedule makers did no favors for K-State at the beginning of conference play. But things get considerably easier now that those first three games are out of the way. This will be a revenge opportunity of sorts for Thompson, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Red Raiders last season. K-State 42, Texas Tech 21.

Oct. 30 TCU: This might be the biggest “swing game” on K-State’s schedule. A win here could bring nine or 10 victories into play. But it’s hard to see more than eight wins with a loss. The Horned Frogs seem poised to make a big jump this season. They finished last year on a tear by winning five of their final six games. They should pick up where they left off with Max Duggan returning as a junior quarterback. Gary Patterson thinks this might be his closest team in years. Here’s guessing the Frogs win a close one. TCU 24, K-State 21.

Nov. 6 at Kansas: Lance Leipold may turn the Jayhawks into winners at some point, but it won’t be this season. Expect the Wildcats to dominate this rivalry once again. K-State 50, KU 21.

Nov. 13 vs. West Virginia: This might be the year Klieman gets his first victory against Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. If K-State can keep star running back Leddie Brown in check, it should win this game at home. K-State 34, West Virginia 30.

Nov. 20 vs. Baylor: Dave Aranda is still getting his feet wet as the Bears’ head coach and there are question marks at quarterback. Maybe Baylor will have that figured out by this point in the season. Even so, K-State will have an advantage at home. K-State 43, Baylor 27.

Nov. 26 at Texas: Beating the Longhorns on their senior day would be a dream scenario for the Wildcats, but Texas dropped 69 points on K-State last season and has won four straight in this series. Bijan Robinson might be the nation’s best running back. K-State would have a better chance in this matchup if it was played early, before the Longhorns fully adjust to new coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas 35, K-State 28.

Final Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big 12).