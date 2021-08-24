K-State dials back beer sales, plans new features for home football games this season

Kansas State football fans can expect to see a few changes in the gameday atmosphere at home games inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium this season.

The biggest adjustment will come in the form of beer sales.

A year after introducing beer and wine sales throughout the football stadium, K-State officials have decided to return to the school’s old policy on alcohol sales and limit them to specific areas, such as club seating and beer gardens. But the Wildcats are debuting a new beer garden called “The Powercat Porch,” which will be located behind sections 18 and 19 on the southeast end of the stadium. That will be in addition to a pair of other beer gardens, located behind sections 2 and 9.

Fans won’t be able to see live action from the beer garden, but they will be able to drink a beer and watch K-State play on TV.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said the school decided to dial back its beer sales after receiving feedback from fans. He said about 60% of K-State fans indicated on a survey that they wanted limited beer sales and combined exit/re-entry rather than beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

“This is what a majority of our fans indicated they wanted,” Taylor said during an interview at Big 12 media days last month. “I was a little surprised. I kind of expected it to go the other way. But we are going to have a great area set up with that new beer garden.”

K-State will also offer new food items this season, starting with its first home game against Southern Illinois on Sept. 11.

They include “EMAW Chos,” a take on nachos with meat and vegetables. There will also be a new concession area called “Willie’s Fair Favorites,” which will offer deep fried food such as a bacon wrapped corndog, fried PB&J sandwiches, funnel cake, and a fried bologna sandwich. The new “Gridiron Grill” will serve various types of hamburgers. The new “Wabash Wraps and Little Cat’s Snacks” will offer more options.

Here are a few other new highlights that fans can expect on gameday:

Willie’s Fun Zone located behind Sections 10 and 11.

Expanded concessions offerings, including:

New restrooms located behind Sections 12 and 17

Nursing Mother’s Room located behind Section 16

The Touchdown Terrace at the top of the Shamrock Zone, a premium space that includes 50 standing-room tickets with access to the Shamrock Zone Club for an all-inclusive buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and access to a private cash bar.

Tailgating beginning five hours prior to kickoff.

The K-State marching band will play from the student section.

“We are excited to welcome back the best fans in all of college football to Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” Taylor said in a statement. “The past year has allowed us to really think about how we operate and what we can do to make their experience the best it can be possibly be each week. Our fans do an outstanding job informing us of their concerns through surveys and emails, and we take that input very seriously when considering making improvements and enhancements that will serve as a benefit for them.”