Jordy Nelson launching charity softball game with former Kansas State Wildcats stars

Jordy Nelson is bringing a new charity event to Manhattan.

Nelson, a former Kansas State football player who went on to play 11 years as a wide receiver in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and then-Oakland Raiders, will host the inaugural Jordy Nelson Legends Softball Game on Sept. 12 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The event will raise money for Manhattan Young Life and will also fund a K-State football scholarship reserved for a walk-on, which Nelson once was for the Wildcats.

It figures to be a fun charity game that will bring several notable former K-State star athletes to campus. This year’s game will include Kevin Lockett, David Allen, Michael Bishop, Jon McGraw, Jaime Mendez, Martin Gramatica and Kendra Walker. Full rosters featuring K-State greats in numerous sports will be announced in the summer.

The charity game will be held one day after the K-State football team hosts its home opener against Southern Illinois.

“These softball games were extremely impactful in the Green Bay community, and we wanted to bring that same excitement and opportunity to the community that we love and call home,” Nelson said Monday in a statement. “Our plan is for this to be an annual event that will continue to grow and involve Wildcat greats from all sports. We know that it will be exciting for the players and fans, but most importantly, our motivation comes from using this as a platform to help local charities and non-profit organizations and assist in the funding of a football scholarship for a walk-on player.”

Tickets for the softball Game, which will be sponsored by Peoples State Bank, start as low as $5 for K-State students. Outfield section seats are priced $8 to $12, sections behind home plate are $15 to $20, and a limited number of VIP seats directly behind home plate that include a Nelson autographed softball are $75.

Football season ticket-holders in suites and clubs will have the opportunity to purchase premium tickets in the West Stadium Center for the game.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by calling the K-State Athletics Ticket office at 1-800-221-CATS.

“We are thrilled to cap our home-opening football weekend with this special event,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “Jordy and Emily have assembled an all-star cast with some of K-State’s all-time greats, and we appreciate them bringing such an event that will greatly benefit our community and that our fans will thoroughly enjoy.”