This Week in K-State Recruiting: Wildcats remain on lookout for football transfers

More than a month has passed since the Kansas State football team wrapped up spring practice and Chris Klieman made it clear that the Wildcats wanted to add a few more transfers to their roster.

They haven’t landed any yet, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been exploring their options.

K-State coaches remain active shoppers in the NCAA transfer portal. Their most obvious position of need is at defensive back, and they are currently involved with a pair of transfers who could help add both talent and depth in the Wildcats’ secondary as early as next season.

The Wildcats were one of the first programs to offer Bydarrius Knighten after he announced plans to transfer from Southeast Missouri State and finish his college career as a “super senior.”

He could potentially help K-State at multiple positions. The 6-foot and 197-pound defender made 262 tackles and six interceptions while playing for the Redhawks.

K-State remains in the mix for his services, but he also boasts scholarship offers from Washington State, Mississippi State, Louisville, North Texas, Western Kentucky and South Alabama. Knighten originally said he hoped to quickly settle on a transfer destination, but he now appears willing to take his time. Perhaps he is waiting on more schools to offer?

Louisville was the latest team to join the mix. Mississippi State gives him an opportunity to return to his home state. At K-State, he could play for a coach who has found success with FCS transfers in the past. It’s hard to tell which school has the advantage in his recruitment. Could a new school pass them all?

If Knighten doesn’t work out for the Wildcats, perhaps Chris Thompson Jr. could be a fit. The former Auburn defensive back is currently in the transfer portal and he has a family connection to K-State. His father played defensive back for the Wildcats for one season in 1988.

K-State didn’t gain much traction with Thompson when it recruited him out of Duncanville, Texas as a high school senior. Back then, the four-star recruit chose Auburn over 34 other schools. It is unclear which teams are recruiting him the hardest as a transfer, but he also has an obvious connection with Florida.

The Gators recently hired the man who recruited Thompson to Auburn, Wesley McGriff, as their new defensive backs coach.

Thompson played in four games for the Tigers last season, making eight tackles.

K-State’s most recent transfer addition remains Kade Warner, a receiver who began his college career at Nebraska.

Texas transfer off the board

One defensive transfer K-State fans can stop monitoring is Juwan Mitchell. The former Texas linebacker considered the Wildcats because of his junior-college connections to several players on the roster, but he ultimately decided to sign with Tennessee over the weekend.

Get ready for the SEC takeover ! @Vol_Football let’s ride. Can’t wait to ball out in front of 103,000 every Saturday pic.twitter.com/sBvZvu26SR — JuJu (@juwanmitchell_6) May 3, 2021

K-State offers lineman from familiar Georgia town

Tucker, Georgia has been a friendly recruiting town for K-State football in the recent past.

The Wildcats landed former defensive starters Duke Shelley, Elijah Sullivan and Justin Hughes

K-State is taking aim at another recruit from that area, as it offered a scholarship to Brandon Best last week.

Best is an unrated 6-foot-4, 293-pound offensive lineman who also has offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Georgia State, Pennsylvania and Toledo.

He recently transferred to a different high school in Georgia, but the connection between K-State and his home town were enough for him to arrange an official visit to Manhattan in early June.