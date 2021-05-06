Former Kansas State student Kelly Stewart joins ESPN as sports betting analyst

Kelly Stewart sits on the set of the ESPN show “Daily Wager”

A former Kansas State student and Manhattan native is taking her love for sports and her expertise in the field of sports gambling to ESPN.

Kelly Stewart, known by many as @kellyinvegas on social media, will soon share her opinions on nationally televised shows such as “Daily Wager” and “SportsCenter” as a sports betting analyst, ESPN announced on Thursday.

Viewers may notice her passion for her alma mater.

“I’m very excited about my opportunity to work for ESPN,” Stewart said in a statement. “As a kid from small town Kansas, I grew up watching Kansas State teams during the Bill Snyder era and was immediately hooked on sports.”

Stewart broke onto the sports betting scene over the last decade while living in Las Vegas. She has most recently been an analyst for Bleacher Report and for WagerTalk.com. She has also appeared across multiple other platforms over the years including ESPN Radio in Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

At ESPN, she will also appear on podcasts and radio shows.

“Gambling has always been a part of my life, starting with wagering against friends on the outcome of events to playing cards and rolling dice,” she said. “I guess you could say the move to Las Vegas after college was just a natural progression for me, and I quickly gravitated to legal sports betting. I was privileged to be mentored by some of the best in the business. I’m looking forward to sharing my expertise with ESPN viewers and sports fan everywhere.”

Stewart has come a long way since her days as a K-State student when she earned a degree in business administration and a minor in leadership studies.

“Having an experienced voice like Kelly Stewart join us better positions us to expand our sports betting content going forward,” said Scott Clark, ESPN senior coordinating producer, who oversees sports betting production. “She’ll be an important asset to all that we are doing in the space and like the rest of our sports betting team, she will be busy.”