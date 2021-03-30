Missouri transfer Mark Smith will finish college basketball career at Kansas State

The Kansas State men’s basketball team has landed its first transfer of the offseason. He is a familiar name to Bruce Weber and any casual hoops fan in the region — Mark Smith.

Smith, a 6-foot-5 guard who played the past three seasons for the Missouri Tigers, announced early Tuesday morning that he will finish his college career with the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

He will be seen as a welcome addition for K-State after he averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 31.5% from three-point range last season for a Missouri team that won 16 games and reached the NCAA Tournament. He previously averaged double digits as both a sophomore and as a junior with the Tigers, scoring as many as 23 points in his best games.

Smith began his college career at Illinois and then transferred to Missouri after one season.

The Wildcats have been on the hunt for transfers at the guard position since they lost four players to the NCAA transfer portal after their season ended at the Big 12 Tournament.

Smith appears to fill a big hole on K-State’s roster. His production at Missouri is comparable to the numbers departing guard DaJuan Gordon put up as a sophomore last season. K-State will lean on Smith to provide depth in the backcourt and perhaps start on the wing depending on Weber’s lineup preferences and Smith’s transition to Manhattan.

He will certainly add experience. For the second straight year, Mike McGuirl was set to be the only senior on K-State’s team. Now the Wildcats will have two veteran voices to help set an example for their young teammates.

Smith has made 80 starts and played in 100 games.

Weber and Smith are also familiar with each other, as Weber was one of the first power-conference coaches to offer Smith a scholarship when he was coming out of Edwardsville, Illinois.

With the addition of Smith, K-State has two open scholarships.