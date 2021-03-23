Senior guard Mike McGuirl returning for one more season with K-State basketball

Mike McGuirl isn’t ready to say goodbye to Kansas State.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard from Ellington, Connecticut provided the Wildcats with some welcome news on Tuesday when he decided to take advantage of temporary NCAA eligibility rules and return to college for one more season with Bruce Weber.

Shortly after four of his teammates announced plans to transfer, McGuirl provided fans with a renewed jolt of hope about next season, as he was one of the Wildcats’ best players this year.

McGuirl averaged a career high 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats as a senior. He will try to build on those numbers as a “super senior” and help K-State improve on its 9-20 record.

He ranked second on the team in scoring behind only freshman guard Nijel Pack and provided valuable leadership throughout a trying season.

With McGuirl back in the fold, K-State is set to return six players that started games last season, and four that finished out the year in the starting rotation — Selton Miguel, Davion Bradford, Pack and McGuirl.

Antonio Gordon, DaJuan Gordon, Joe Petrakis and Rudi Williams have entered the transfer portal.

McGuirl said he was on the fence about his future when the season came to an end more than a week ago. He wanted to speak with his family and consider all his options before making a final decision.

But it appears he has unfinished business with he Wildcats.