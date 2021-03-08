Chris Klieman is using a new approach at K-State football spring practice. Here’s why

For Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman, the first day of spring football practice felt more important than usual this year.

How could it not?

After the Wildcats missed out on spring ball during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he was eager to work with players again last week. So much so, that he had a new plan and a fiery speech prepared.

“When you miss the amount of time that we missed, you do have to start over a little bit,” Klieman said. “You do have to start from scratch and refocus your efforts and energies on the fact that we get this spring ball, let’s take advantage of it. We had it taken away. A lot of things can be taken away from you in this game due to injury, now we found out due to a pandemic. You’re blessed to have the opportunity to play this game. You’re blessed to have the opportunity to run out there with your brothers and battle every day and compete and run around. Don’t take it for granted, because it can be taken away from you in an instant.”

Missing out on spring practice last year has led to an influx of energy from players at K-State’s first few practices of the month.

Coaches have been excited, too. This is their first opportunity to fix some of the issues that plagued the Wildcats as they ended last season on a five-game losing streak.

A new approach on the field was in order. Maybe a different approach in the weight room, with strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll now leading the way, was also required.

“We need to get back to the basics,” Klieman said. “We didn’t block exceptionally well last year. We didn’t tackle exceptionally well last year. We didn’t get off blocks exceptionally well last year. We didn’t do little things with footwork and hand placement. Simple technique things like running to the football with the proper angles on defense. All that stuff, that’s what we need to get back to.”

Klieman was so serious about K-State working on fundamentals that he limited the Wildcats’ defense to one call in their first spring practice and only expanded that number to two in their second practice.

“The schemes will come as summer and fall get here,” Klieman said. “Our biggest emphasis is to be better fundamentally throughout the spring, and that is going to be the daily challenge for the guys ... we just need to play faster, more aggressive, and more physical.”

Getting back to the basics is also a theme for the spring semester in the class room.

Locker room morale was low last season. Transfers were up. Fixing the team’s overall culture is also a big goal. So far, Klieman is happy to report that the Wildcats are eating all their meals, attending most of their classes and spending lots of time with tutors.

“Those little things that allow you to be successful on the field,” Klieman said. “I’ve never been around a team that does some knucklehead things off the field and all of a sudden you’re going to be really good on Saturdays. It doesn’t work like that. Our kids have taken to that and are holding each other accountable to that standard.”