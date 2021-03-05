‘Great news for our football team’: K-State QB Skylar Thompson cleared for practice

The last time Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman shared an injury update on Skylar Thompson, he said the senior quarterback wouldn’t be ready to “cut it loose” and practice with the Wildcats until preseason camp begins in the summer.

Turns out, that was a conservative estimate.

Thompson is ahead of schedule as he works to recover from the season-ending injury he suffered to his throwing arm last October. So much so, that he was a surprise participant in K-State’s first spring practice of the year earlier this week.

“We got some great news on Skylar the Monday before spring ball started,” Klieman said Friday during a video conference with reporters. “He was cleared for normal activity.”

That means Thompson will spend the next month in full uniform with his teammates as they grind their way through 15 offseason practices, albeit on a limited basis.

K-State released a highlight video from its first spring practice that showed Thompson running around the field and throwing to receivers in quarterback drills. Klieman said he will also be allowed to take part in seven-on-seven sessions, which are considered no contact parts of practice.

But he won’t take any snaps with the offense during scrimmages. If there’s tackling going on, Thompson will be watching from a safe distance.

“He’s practicing every day,” Klieman said. “He won’t be in many team settings, but I am excited for him because he’s able to throw to moving targets this spring. Prior to that, we didn’t think that was going to happen. So great news for Skylar and great news for our football team.”

Thompson is expected to lead K-State’s offense as a “super senior” next season after deciding to return to school for an unprecedented sixth year with the Wildcats.

Some worried he might take a step back without being able to participate in spring practice, but that is less of a concern now.

“It looks sharp,” Klieman said of Thompson’s arm. “The ball is popping out of his hand and you’d never thought he was even injured, to be honest with you.”

Spring practice will give sophomore Will Howard and freshman Jake Rubley opportunities to prove they are ready to serve as Thompson’s backup next season and ultimately succeed him after his college eligibility expires.