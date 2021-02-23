K-State men’s basketball will finish Big 12 season vs. Iowa State in rescheduled game

The Kansas State men’s basketball team will play a full 18-game conference schedule this season, after all.

The Wildcats will host Iowa State in their final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 6, the Big 12 announced on Tuesday. A starting time will be announced in the next few days. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Big 12 rescheduled the Farmageddon rivalry game after K-State was unable to play the Cyclones as originally scheduled at home on Jan. 13 because of a mixture of injuries and COVID-19 absences on the Wildcats’ roster.

Whether the game would be rescheduled has been a hot topic in K-State circles for the past several weeks. The Big 12 intentionally left the first week of March open so teams could play makeup games leading up to the start of the Big 12 Tournament on March 10. So it seemed like there was enough time for the game to be played. But with both teams struggling this season, some wondered if the conference would not prioritize it compared to other matchups.

Turns out, the league office decided it was worth playing.

That means K-State (6-18, 2-13 Big 12) will host Iowa State (2-16, 0-13 Big 12) in a game that could impact the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats currently have two more league victories than the Cyclones, including a 74-65 victory over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum earlier this season. But both teams are still vying for the No. 9 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

K-State will be at a competitive advantage in the Farmageddon rematch. The Wildcats will have a week off after playing West Virginia on Saturday, but the Cyclones will play make-up games against Texas on March 2, at Texas Tech on March 4 and then play their fourth game in eight days at Kansas State two days later.