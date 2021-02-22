Kansas State football expected to hire new strength coach from South Florida

It didn’t take long for Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman to hire a new strength and conditioning coach.

The Wildcats are expected to announce that Trumain Carroll will take command of their weight room as soon as he signs a formal contract with the school, according to a source with knowledge of the hire.

Carroll comes to K-State from South Florida, where he has spent the past two years serving as the Bulls’ strength and conditioning coach. Before that, he worked as the head strength coach at both SMU and Arkansas under coach Chad Morris.

Carroll also has ties to the Big 12 as a former Oklahoma State defensive end. Carroll helped the Cowboys play in three consecutive bowls between 2001 and 2005 before he became a strength coach.

Carroll will replace K-State’s former strength and conditioning coach, Chris Dawson, who took the same job at Central Florida last week following a successful 12-year run with the Wildcats.