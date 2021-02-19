‘We are not that far off,’ Bruce Weber tells frustrated K-State basketball fans

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber has a message for any fans who have grown frustrated with the team’s performance this season.

“We are not that far off,” Weber said during his weekly radio show on Thursday.

Some fans may disagree with that assessment, considering the Wildcats (5-18, 1-13 Big 12) have set several program records for futility this year and are currently riding a 13-game losing streak. But Weber still sees a bright future for K-State’s young team, which features five freshmen and three other newcomers.

K-State has shown improvement over the past month by challenging ranked opponents for a full 40 minutes in certain games. Perhaps it can build off that and win some of its remaining matchups, starting Saturday at TCU.

If not, Weber thinks the Wildcats will be poised to move up the Big 12 standings next season after other teams lose veteran talent.

“I talked to a NBA scout (yesterday) and four or five of our guys (in the Big 12) are going to be in the NBA Draft,” Weber said. “If those teams lose those guys they are going to have to take a step back. If we keep all of our guys and they make the progress we anticipate (we can take advantage). We are not that far off.

“We have one of the youngest teams in the country. We have the second most freshman starts in the country. We are playing a team like Texas last week down to three points. We are battling Texas Tech, another top 15 team. Even Kansas (on Wednesday), it was a game.”

Weber shared those words in response to a question about what message he would like to share with the K-State fan base to help assure supporters that better days are on the horizon.

He didn’t use injuries or the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse, but mentioned that “a lot of things outside of our control” have negatively impacted K-State’s basketball season.

His tone differed slightly from a response he gave to a similar question last week following a loss at Oklahoma State.

“Our guys have made improvement,” Weber said then. “They keep battling. They don’t quit. Even today when you get down 20 they don’t quit. They gave us a chance. Obviously, we’re frustrated. They want to do well. All I can do is worry about our guys. That is all I can do, try to help them and hope they keep making some progress and find a way to get some wins here down the stretch.”

K-State will have one thing going in its favor as the season draws to a close. The Wildcats will be at near full strength. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon returned to the rotation earlier this week against Kansas after missing parts of five games with a foot injury. He is expected to start on Saturday against the Horned Frogs, which should take pressure off freshmen Selton Miguel and Luke Kasubke.

“I just hope for our guys’ sake, and obviously it would help with the fan base, that we can find a way to get a couple wins here down the stretch, Weber said. “To me, it’s more important for the players, because they have worked hard and they care.”