Kansas State Wildcats stun No. 7 Oklahoma for first signature victory of season

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon drives the basketball against Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson

A season filled predominantly with disappointing losses now features a signature victory for the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

It’s fair to say the Wildcats are an improving team after their 62-57 win over the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners 62-57 on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. A few days after defeating TCU on the road for its first victory of the calendar year, the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) followed up that performance with an upset over a top 10 team.

And K-State once again won in come-from-behind fashion. The Wildcats closed the game on a 14-5 run after the Sooners (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) seemed in total control leading 53-47 with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.

Mike McGuirl, K-State’s lone senior, got the rally started with a string of three straight three-pointers that ignited the Wildcats and the home crowd. They scored 11 straight points to take a 58-53 lead and held on from there.

McGuirl led the way for K-State with 19 points and seven rebounds. But freshman forward Davion Bradford gave him a big assist with 13 points and eight rebounds. DaJuan Gordon also came up big with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats needed a good all-around effort to beat the Sooners, especially with Austin Reaves scoring 25 points.

Oklahoma has had all kinds of trouble winning at Bramlage Coliseum lately. OU coach Lon Kruger, the former K-State player and coach whose jersey hangs from the rafters at Bramlage, has lost nine straight road games against his alma mater.

K-State will try to keep its winning streak going when it next plays on Saturday at West Virginia.