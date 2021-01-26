Kansas State adds potential impact tight end transfer after stints with USC, Illinois

After losing 11 players to the NCAA transfer portal last season, Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is now replenishing the Wildcats’ roster with a number of incoming players from the same place.

K-State announced the addition of five new transfers on Tuesday, all of which have signed with the school and will be on campus this semester in time to participate in spring practices.

Four of them were already known. The fifth is a tight end that could potentially make a big impact next season after spending the past four years at USC and Illinois. His name is Daniel Imatorbhebhe (pronounced ee-MAT-or-bay-bay) and he was one of the nation’s top-rated recruits at his position coming out of high school in 2015 when he originally signed with Florida.

He has since had a roller-coaster career at several colleges. But he has been a difference-maker when healthy. His most productive season came as a redshirt freshman when he made 17 catches for 250 yards and four touchdowns with the Trojans. A year later, he added eight catches for 144 yards. But he didn’t see any action the follow two years as he battled injuries.

Last year, he opted for a change of scenery and transferred to Illinois, where he caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while playing in five games.

K-State coaches will hope he can regain his freshman form and help fill the void left by departing tight end Briley Moore, who was a big factor in the passing game during his lone season in Manhattan.

Imatorbhebhe joins Iowa defensive back Julius Brents, Louisville defensive back Russ Yeast, Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz and Charlotte defensive tackle Timmy Horne as K-State’s newest batch of incoming transfers.