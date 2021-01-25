One more year: These seniors returning to K-State football for extra season

For months, fans have wondered how many of Kansas State’s senior football players would elect to take advantage of special NCAA eligibility rules that allow them to remain in school for an extra season.

Now they have an answer.

The Wildcats welcomed five seniors back to campus on Monday when the spring semester began at K-State, according to a team spokesman. They are: quarterback Skylar Thompson, defensive end Bronson Massie, linebacker Cody Fletcher, defensive back Jahron McPherson and center Noah Johnson.

All five will be expected to make a major impact next season.

The most newsworthy player on that list is Johnson, who started all 10 games at center for the Wildcats last season. Unlike the other four returning seniors, he kept his decision quiet and never announced his plan to continue playing for K-State on social media. But he could make noise in the middle of K-State’s offensive line next season.

The Wichita native played his first two years of college football at Butler Community College and then worked his way up the depth chart at K-State. He was a captain and team leader last season, as well as a reliable blocker up front. Without him, the Wildcats would have been left with a question mark at center. Instead, they have someone they know they can rely on.

He also has a strong relationship with Thompson, which should help K-State’s entire offense next season.

Thompson is a four year-starter who also opted to remain in school after his season was cut short with an injury suffered against Texas Tech. He will be one of the most experienced passers in the nation next year after starting 35 games over the past four seasons.

He completed 40 of 64 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns in limited action last year, and he will have an opportunity to go out with a bang next season.

The other returning seniors will help the Wildcats on defense.

Massie will have an opportunity to replace Wyatt Hubert as the team’s top pass rusher. McPherson will look to build on the 54 tackles and two interceptions he made at safety last season. Fletcher, a career reserve, might step into a larger role next season following the departures of starting linebackers Elijah Sullivan and Justin Hughes.

Under normal circumstances, K-State would have bid farewell to all five players on senior day in early December. But special rules created in response to the coronavirus pandemic gave them a door to return.