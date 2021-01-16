K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

TV/radio: Longhorn Network; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Greg Brown 6-9 Fr. 11.8 F 20 Jericho Sims 6-10 Sr. 7.3 G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Jr. 13.9 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Sr. 13.6 G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Jr. 14.0 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.8 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 12.5 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.3 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 10.5 G 5 Rudi Williams 6-3 Jr. 6.1





About Texas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12): The Longhorns are having their best season in a decade and finally playing up to expectations under coach Shaka Smart. Behind freshman forward Greg Brown and veteran leaders like Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones, this team is positioned to contend for a Big 12 championship. But they are coming off their first conference loss. Texas Tech beat the Longhorns 79-77 on a buzzer beater earlier this week. That will likely add some focus to their efforts as they return to the court against the Wildcats.

About Kansas State (5-8, 1-4 Big 12): The Wildcats enter this game with a depleted roster, because of injuries and COVID-19 issues that will make it difficult for them to compete with a top five team on the road. They are coming off three straight losses and had to postpone their game against Iowa State earlier this week because they lacked six healthy scholarship players. K-State is expected to have eight against the Longhorns, but only Mike McGuirl, Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Rudi Williams will be playing at 100%. DaJuan Gordon is recovering from a sprained ankle. Antonio Gordon is expected to play in his first game since December.

Prediction: Get ready for a boatload of zone defense and long offensive possessions from K-State in this game.

The Wildcats’ only hope to compete with the Longhorns is to stay out of foul trouble and slow the tempo to a crawl.

Those tactics worked for K-State in the first half of its last game against Oklahoma State before the Cowboys pulled away for a blowout victory. Expect the same outcome here.

Even at full strength, K-State would be a big underdog in this game.





Texas 76, Kansas State 55.