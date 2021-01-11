Former K-State star Darren Sproles has priceless reaction to Hall of Fame selection

The leading rusher in Kansas State history will soon have his name immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Darren Sproles, who rushed for 4,979 yards while playing for the Wildcats from 2001-04, was selected to the hall on Monday. He is one of 11 former players and two former coaches who make up the 2021 class, which will be honored at an induction ceremony in New York in December.

His reaction to the news was priceless.

Former K-State coach Bill Snyder informed Sproles he was heading into the hall during a video conference, and Sproles responded by screaming “yeah” repeatedly at the top of his lungs and running around the room.

“Well thank you,” Sproles told Snyder a few moments later. “I really want to thank you for forming me. All of your goals and stuff, that is what I live by.”

Sproles seemed like a slam-dunk choice for the college hall when he was nominated for the first time last year.

One of the most electric and prolific playmakers in K-State history, his college highlight video remains impressive on YouTube even 17 years after he played his last game for the Wildcats.

The Olathe native is now the third K-State player in the college hall, joining Gary Spani and Mark Simoneau. Other K-State inductees include former coaches Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf, Charles Bachman and, most recently, Snyder .

Sproles was a first-team All-American in 2003 and also finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year after leading the nation with 1,986 for a Wildcats team that won the first Big 12 championship in school history.

But that was far from his only stellar season in Manhattan. A three-time all-conference performer, he finished his college career ranked 11th in total rushing yards and sixth in all-purpose yards in NCAA history.

Sproles later went on to have an impressive 15-season career as a NFL player. He was a fourth-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. He also played for the New Orleans Saints and finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

His ability to make defenders miss him in space as a runner, pass-catcher and kick returner made him valuable for many years on the football field, even standing just 5-foot-6.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Class also includes Harris Barton, David Fulcher, Dan Morgan, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo, Kenneth Sims, C.J. Spiller, Aaron Taylor, Andre Tippett, Al Wilson Rudy Hubbard and Bob Stoops.

Stoops, who led Oklahoma to 10 Big 12 championships and one national championship during his time with the Sooners, also has K-State ties. He worked as an assistant coach under Snyder 1989-95.