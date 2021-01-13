Kansas State moving Stanford football game off campus to AT&T Stadium next season

The Kansas State football team won’t open the 2021 season against Stanford at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as originally planned.

The Wildcats have moved the location of that game to a neutral field and will play the Cardinal on Sept. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Allstate Kickoff Classic.

K-State has been exploring the possibility of moving the return game of a home-and-home series against Stanford off campus for quite some time and the athletic department officially announced the location switch on Wednesday.

“We were honored when AT&T Stadium contacted us about potentially playing in this prestigious game,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “The idea of taking a home game away from Manhattan and Bill Snyder Family Stadium is a big decision, and as a staff and university, we feel that it is an opportunity that we could not pass up.

“Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to play in one of the world’s finest venues, and Kansas State University and our football program will be in the national spotlight. Our fans have always enjoyed traveling to Arlington, and of course the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is one of our top markets for out of state graduates, and the 7,000-plus alums in the area will have the opportunity to support our team in person.”

Stanford defeated K-State when the two teams last played 26-13 in 2016.

Many fans have since looked forward to the rematch being played in Manhattan, but with seven other home games on K-State’s 2021 schedule, athletic officials thought this was a unique opportunity to play a game at a neutral venue.

The game will be the 12th contest of the 2021 college football season. It will mark K-State’s second appearance at the venue where the Dallas Cowboys play and its first since the 2012 Cotton Bowl.

“Playing a quality opponent such as Stanford in one of the world’s top sporting venues is a chance for us to showcase our program to recruits all over the country,” K-State football coach Chris Klieman said. “I know our players are excited for the challenge and the opportunity that it presents.”