Kansas State football lands defensive back transfer Julius Brents from Iowa

Julius Brents announced he was transferring from Iowa to Kansas State in this social media image.

The Kansas State football team added some experience and talent to its defense on Tuesday.

Julius Brents, a former four-star recruit who began his college football career at Iowa, has announced that he will transfer and play defensive back for the Wildcats.

Brents, a redshirt sophomore, played in 19 games and made 17 tackles for the Hawkeyes. He announced plans to transfer in early December coming off a pair of disappointing seasons in which he saw limited playing time while dealing with injuries.

But he was a positive influence in the locker room during those seasons, as he was chosen to the team’s 2020 leadership group.

His college career began with promise when he made 13 tackles and an interception as a true freshman out of Indianapolis.

He originally chose Iowa over recruiting interest from Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Purdue and several others. He had 14 scholarship offers coming out of high school.

K-State is hoping Brents can build off his freshman form in Manhattan and compete for immediate playing time in the secondary.

This isn’t the first time the Wildcats have turned to the transfer market in an attempt to beef up their roster since the 2020 season came to an end.

They have also landed Charlotte defensive tackle Timmy Horne, Louisville defensive back Russ Yeast and Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz.

Those additions should help offset the 11 transfers K-State lost during the course of last season.