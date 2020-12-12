Kansas State tight end Briley Moore announces his plans for 2021 season

When Briley Moore arrived at Kansas State as a graduate transfer, the senior tight end vowed to give his all for one season in Manhattan.

He did exactly that.

Moore announced on Saturday that he intends to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and depart K-State after making 22 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns this past season. His decision is newsworthy because, like all seniors this year, temporary NCAA rules would have allowed him to return to college for extra season had that been his desired path.

But Moore has decided to say goodbye to college football and begin preparing for a potential professional career.

“The past seven months have been absolutely amazing,” Moore wrote on social media. “From the start, the Wildcat Family has embraced and made me feel like I was here my entire college career. From the new relationships with the coaching staff, my teammates, the fans, and the community, it was everything I could have hoped for.”

Moore, a native of Blue Springs, began his college football career at FCS Northern Iowa. But after four seasons playing at a high level with the Panthers he decided to transfer and try to prove himself at the FBS level.

He chose K-State over Baylor and Missouri, and immediately added versatility to the Wildcats’ offense as one their best pass-catching tight ends in recent memory.

Moore ranked first on the team in touchdown receptions, as well as second on the team in total receptions and receiving yards.

It will be a challenge for K-State coaches to replace his production.

His decision to declare for the NFL Draft will remove him from K-State’s postseason plans if the Wildcats accept a bowl invitation later this month.