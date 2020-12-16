K-State signing day updates: Klieman expected to add 17 recruits to football roster

Even in a year when recruiting has been limited by the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Klieman and the Kansas State football team are expected to be busy on Wednesday when the early signing period begins.

The Wildcats have lined up commitments from 17 recruits over the past few months, and that majority of them are expected to make their pledges official this week.

Rivals ranked K-State’s latest recruiting class 49th nationally and seventh in the Big 12 as of Tuesday afternoon, while 247sports ranked it 51st nationally and seventh in the Big 12.

K-State’s class lost some luster because a handful of recruits withdrew their commitments from the school during the season, but the Wildcats hung onto their most touted prospect, four-star quarterback Jake Rubley.

Klieman and his coaching staff aren’t finished recruiting, though. They will continue to search for more promising prospects to add to K-State’s roster before the traditional signing period begins in February.

Until then, here is a look at the players K-State is expected to sign on Wednesday:

Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class

Omar Daniels: 6-0, 180-pound DB from Moultrie, Georgia (3 stars)

RJ Garcia: 6-1, 175-pound WR from Tampa, Florida (3 stars)

Gaven Haselhorst: 6-1, 230-pound LB from Hays (2 stars)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Brenen Hawkins: 6-4, 206-pound WR from Godley, Texas (3 stars)

Ozzie Hoffler: 6-3, 215-pound DE from College Park, Georgia (3 stars)

Krew Jackson: 6-5, 200-ound LB from Queen Creek, Arizona (3 stars)

Darell Jones: 5-11, 166-pound DB from Coffeyville (3 stars)

Damian Ilalio: 6-1, 265-pound DT from Manhattan (3 stars)

Andrew Leingang: 6-5, 260-pound OL from Bismarck, North Dakota (3 stars)

Marvin Martin: 6-1, 180-pound DB from Cedar Hill, Texas (3 stars)

Davonte Pritchard: 6-1, 195-pound DB from Gardner (3 stars)

Desmond Purnell: 6-0, 195-pound DB from Topeka (3 stars)

Jake Rubley: 6-3, 195-pound QB from West Des Moines, Iowa (4 stars)

Dorian Stephens: 6-2, 187-pound ATH from Stilwell (3 stars)

Devrin Weathers: 6-1, 230-pound ATH from Webb City, Missouri (3 stars)

Austin Weiner: 6-7, 255-pound OL from Gardner (3 stars)

Brayden Wood: 6-3, 257-pound DE from Longmont, Colorado (3 stars)