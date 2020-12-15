K-State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

The details

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Solomon Young 6-8 Sr. 10.7 F 13 Javan Johnson 6-6 Jr. 13.7 G 55 Darlinston Dubar 6-6 Fr. 3.3 G 45 Rasir Bolton 6-3 Jr. 14.7 G 5 Jalen Coleman-Lands 6-4 Sr. 15.3 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 5.5 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 14.5 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 7.5 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 9.2 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 10.3





About Iowa State (1-2): The Cyclones are coming off a pair of losses to South Dakota State and Iowa. They were no match for Luke Garza and the Hawkeyes in their last game, as they allowed 105 points in the defeat. Much like K-State, Iowa State turned over the bulk of its roster during the offseason. Coach Steve Prohm welcomed in nine newcomers and the Cyclones were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 this year. Rasir Bolton and Solomon Young are their two best players thus far.

About Kansas State (2-4): The Wildcats looked much improved on offense during a 76-75 victory over Milwaukee on Friday, as five different players reached double figures and Davion Bradford led all scorers with 18 points. It seems as though Bruce Weber stumbled upon a promising starting lineup that features three freshmen and only one big man. The Wildcats are likely to roll with that group again this week, because Kaosi Ezeagu, Montavious Murphy and Luke Kasubke all remain sideline with injuries. But K-State’s new lineup leaves much to be desired on defense. The Wildcats allowed 1.14 points per possession against the Panthers.

Prediction: On paper, this game shouldn’t feel intimidating for K-State.

Iowa State is still breaking in a boatload of new players and is coming off a pair of losses. The Cyclones also like to play small, which is a good thing for the Wildcats as long as they continue surrounding Bradford with four guards.

Offense shouldn’t be a problem for either team in this game, as Iowa State (119) and K-State (150) both rank well outside the elite in terms of defensive efficiency. The final score will probably come down to which team got the most stops.

The Cyclones are a little better in that area than the Wildcats. They are also playing at home. That should give them a slight advantage.

Iowa State 74, Kansas State 69.