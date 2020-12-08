Kansas State basketball suffers humiliating home loss to Division II Fort Hays State

K-State guard Nijel Pack drives against Fort Hays guard Quinten Rock at Bramlage Coliseum.

If this isn’t the low point of Bruce Weber’s tenure as Kansas State men’s basketball coach, it’s hard to identify what is.

The Wildcats suffered an embarrassing 81-68 loss to Fort Hays State on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

It’s difficult to put into words just how humiliating of a defeat that was for K-State. The Division II Tigers were picked to finish seventh in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association this season and entered the game without a win on their record. They started the year with losses to Emporia State, Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney but that didn’t stop them from wiping the floor with a Big 12 team on its home court.

Everyone knew this was going to be a long season for the Wildcats, who are in rebuilding mode coming off a dreadful 2019-20 campaign in which they won 11 games and finished last in the Big 12 standings, but few some them struggling to this degree.

It seems like the Wildcats’ young roster, which features nine new scholarship players, still has miles to go before it can compete with most teams on their schedule.

K-State (1-4) was no match for a team that it added to the schedule two days ago with hopes of treating it like them like an exhibition opponent. Weber intended to win comfortably and give some seldom-used players an opportunity to get on the court. Instead, he had no choice but to play starters as much as possible against Fort Hays (1-3) while they played catch up the entire way.

Seriously, the Wildcats trailed from start to finish.

And Fort Hays didn’t even have its head coach on the bench for this game. No. 2 assistant Todd Johnston coached this game, enthusiastically clapping and pumping his fists from the sideline after every big play.

That enthusiasm helped the Tigers took control early and led 35-29 at halftime. Then they really put their feet on the gas in the second half and surged ahead by as many as 21.

Every time the Wildcats tried to make a run, the Tigers had an answer. Senior forward Jared Vitzum led the Tigers with 16 points, but he was far from the only player K-State couldn’t stop. Six different Fort Hays players reached double figures and the Tigers made 55% of their shots.

K-State has been awful on defense all season, but it was arguably at its worst in this game. Fort Hays players continually launched uncontested three-pointers and blew by defenders off the dribble for easy layups.

Mike McGuirl led all scorers with 22 points, but the senior K-State guard needed much more help for K-State to avoid disaster on Tuesday.