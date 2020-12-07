Another Kansas State defensive back has announced plans to transfer

Another member of Kansas State’s secondary has decided to transfer.

Lance Robinson, a redshirt sophomore defensive back who played in two games and made five tackles for the Wildcats this season, announced plans on Monday to continue his college football career at another school.

Robinson included a letter thanking K-State fans and his coaches for giving him an opportunity to play in Manhattan.

“I am forever grateful for my time at Kansas State,” he wrote. “My time here has made me a better man.”

His departure is not a surprise. Though Robinson began the season as a defensive contributor, his playing time evaporated as the year he went on. Robinson made four tackles in the season-opener against Arkansas State, one tackle a few weeks later against TCU and did not see action in any of K-State’s final six games.

A New Orleans native, Robinson made 13 tackles last season as a redshirt freshman.

His decision to transfer leaves K-State once again looking to add depth to its secondary. Robinson is the 11th member of the football team to enter the NCAA transfer portal this season, and the fifth defensive back.

The other 10 K-State players that have announced transfer plans are Walter Neil, Thomas Grayson, Matthew Pola-Mao, Jonathan Alexander, Will Jones, Ronald Triplette, Tyrone Lewis, Joshua Youngblood, DeMarrquese Hayes and the late Derick Newton.