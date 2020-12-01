Kansas State announces new attendance restrictions for upcoming sporting events

A limited number of Kansas State basketball fans will be allowed to return to Bramlage Coliseum for games starting this week, the school announced Tuesday.

The K-State men’s basketball team played its first three home games in an empty arena and the K-State women’s basketball team played one home game without fans during late November because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the Manhattan area. But local health officials have approved a plan for 15% capacity (or about 1,900 fans) at future home basketball games.

That means the K-State women will play in front of fans when they host Kentucky on Thursday and the K-State men will play in front of fans when they host UNLV on Saturday.

Season ticket holders will be allowed to attend all remaining games on the schedule under these new fan restrictions. No single-game tickets will be available for any men’s games, while a limited number of individual-game tickets will go on sale for women’s games two days in advance of each matchup.

The 15% capacity threshold only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and will not change K-State’s season-long fan capacity at football games.

Around 13,000 fans, or 25% normal capacity, will be allowed in the stands when K-State hosts Texas for its final game of the regular season on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.