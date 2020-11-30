How Kansas State took control against UMKC and won its first game of the season

K-State guard DaJuan Gordon drives to the basket against UMKC guard Zion Williams.

Kansas State could do no wrong in the early moments of a 62-58 victory over UMKC, and that’s a big reason why the Wildcats won their first game of the season on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.

They came out so hot that they raced to a 17-0 lead before the Kangaroos scored their first bucket on a three-pointer from Marvin Nesbitt … 8 minutes and 10 seconds into the game.

The Wildcats did a little bit of everything during that stretch. Nijel Pack go things started with a jumper, Mike McGuirl kept them going with a three-pointer, then DaJuan Gordon scored four straight points, Pack made a three and Selton Miguel poured in five straight points until the Roos finally pushed back.

As you might expect, K-State was unable to maintain that torrid pace for the entirety of the night, and only looked so-so the rest of the way, but it didn’t matter. That opening run was too much for the Roos to overcome. And it was more than enough for K-State to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1965.

Bruce Weber and K-State players can feel a little better about themselves as they return to practice this week and prepare for their next game against UNLV on Saturday.

No one on the roster will have more confidence than Gordon. The sophomore guard delivered one of his finest games in a K-State uniform by scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Best of all, he was inefficient. Gordon only needed six shots to lead the Wildcats in scoring, connecting on four shots from the field and also knocking down six free throws.

He was hardest to guard around the basket, as he continually used his athleticism to slash his way to the rim for high-percentage shots.

Pack also had an impressive outing, making a trio of three-pointers on his way to 14 points. He also provided a calming influence whenever he was on the court. That showed most when he knocked down an important three to stop a 7-0 run from the Kangaroos in the second half.

This was a step forward for the Wildcats, even though the Roos battled back in the second half, after they began the season with consecutive losses against Drake and Colorado. But it’s worth noting Kansas City was also a step down in competition, ranking 299th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball database.

UMKC guard Brandon McKissic did look like a talented player on his way to a game-high 24 points, though. He made a three right before the final buzzer to pull the Roos within four.

Good thing K-State got off to such a commanding lead in the early moments.