K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Game preview, TV info, line, 5 things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns will both try to bounce back from disappointing losses at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (4-5, 4-4 Big 12) is coming off a last-second defeat at Baylor. Texas (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) is fresh off a last-second defeat against Iowa State.

A few weeks ago, both teams were in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. But this game won’t have any league-title implications. It’s mostly about pride, and perhaps bowl positioning.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: Fox

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Texas by 8

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

The Tom Herman era might be nearing an end at Texas. There has never been more speculation surrounding Herman’s job status than there is right now. Falling out of the Big 12 championship race with a home loss to Iowa State last week has left many wondering if he is the right man to continue leading the Longhorns. He is 30-18 in four seasons. K-State will be near full strength on defense this week. After missing the past two games with COVID-19 issues, starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan are expected to return to action against Texas. It is unclear if they will be ready to start. At minimum, Chris Klieman says they will provide much needed depth alongside Cody Fletcher and Daniel Green. Texas will be without its starting left tackle against K-State. That is potentially a big loss for the Longhorns, as Samuel Cosmi might be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cosmi is healthy, but decided to “opt out” of the Longhorns’ final two games and begin preparing for his pro career. Relying on freshmen. Few teams have leaned on freshmen at important positions more than K-State has this season. Will Howard has started the past six games at quarterback and Deuce Vaughn has started the past eight games at running back. Georgia Tech is the only other team in the nation that has started freshmen at both positions for at least six games. Last matchup with Sam Ehlinger. The Wildcats will play against Texas’ dual-threat quarterback for the fourth and final time this weekend. They are probably happy about that. Ehlinger has never lost to K-State before. This season hasn’t been flawless for Ehlinger, though. He has is averaging 7.6 yards per pass attempt and 3.7 yards per rush, which are both down from his junior season.