K-State Wildcats vs. UMKC Kangaroos: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. UMKC Ht. Yr. PPG F 20 Josiah Allick 6-8 So. 19.0 F 11 Franck Kamgain 6-2 Jr. 9.0 G 0 Zion Williams 6-4 Sr. 9.3 G 33 Marvin Nesbitt 6-4 Sr. 14.7 G 3 Brandon McKissic 6-3 Sr. 11.0 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Kaosi Ezeagu 6-10 So. 8.5 F 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 6.0 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 15.0 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 9.5 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 10.5





About UMKC (2-1): The Kangaroos began the season with a pair of blowout victories against teams from outside the Division I ranks but lost their first true test of the year against Southeast Missouri State 71-66 over the weekend. Josiah Allick, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, leads UMKC in scoring this season. He is surrounded mostly be a small lineup with other capable scorers like Marvin Nesbitt and Brandon McKissic on the perimeter.

About Kansas State (0-2): The Wildcats are off to an 0-2 start for the first time in 18. K-State began the season with home losses to Drake and Colorado. Defense has been a big problem so far, as opponents are averaging 78 points against Bruce Weber’s team. Mike McGuirl leads K-State in scoring, averaging 15 points per game. Expect Antonio Gordon to once again start over Montavious Murphy at forward, as he has been the more productive player in K-State’s first two games.

Prediction: This is a perfect opportunity for K-State to grab its first victory of the season.

The Wildcats looked anything but impressive in their first two games, but they led both Drake and Colorado in the second half before defensive breakdowns caught up with them. They seemed to make defensive improvements in Game 2 against the Buffaloes and have shown some promise in both games on offense.

K-State is the better team and should win this matchup as long as the Cats play with high energy.

Kansas State 72, UMKC 64.