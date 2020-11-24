Kansas State’s newest 2021 football pledge is an athletic defensive back from Topeka

The Kansas State football team has landed its first recruit since late August.

Desmond Purnell, a 6 foot and 195-pound defensive back from Hayden Catholic High in Topeka, pledged his commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday with an announcement on social media.

K-State is the only school that has offered a scholarship to Purnell, but he was beginning to receive interest from Iowa State and Wyoming before choosing the Wildcats this week.

Purnell played on both sides of the ball as a senior at Hayden, ling up at running back on offense and lining up with the secondary on defense. He showed promise at both positions, but seems poised to focus on defense when he joins the Wildcats next season.

He is the 16th member of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, which was larger before four players withdrew their commitments in recent months for various reasons.

Adding recruits has been difficult for schools across the country recently, as prospects haven’t been allowed to visit colleges since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The Wildcats have focused on recruiting within the Sunflower State this cycle. Purnell is seventh in-state addition to the 2021 class, joining Austin Weiner, Davonte Pritchard, Dorian Stephens, Gaven Haselhorst, Damian Ilalio and Darell Jones.