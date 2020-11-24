Bruce Weber expects this freshman to ‘surprise’ immediately in K-State’s front court

There are so many uncertainties surrounding the return of college basketball that not even Bruce Weber fully knows what to expect from Kansas State this season.

He knows what the Wildcats are capable of after working with them behind closed doors for the past several months, but he has no idea how they will play against outside competition without a single scrimmage or exhibition to help prepare them for the season opener against Drake at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of the Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum.

On certain days, K-State has lacked so many bodies during practice because of injuries and COVID-19 precautions that it has played 4-on-4 instead of 5-of-5.

“It’s a little scary because you realize how much stuff you haven’t gone through,” Weber said. “I thought about it the other day if someone plays a 1-3-1 zone, we have been trying to get some press offense in. Those are things we haven’t been doing ... It’s tough to simulate some of that stuff.”

But there is one thing Weber is quite confident about as the Wildcats embark on a new season with a rebuilt roster: Davion Bradford will be good. Maybe even great.

The 7-foot freshman forward from St. Louis has been turning heads ever since he arrived on campus over the summer. Perhaps that shouldn’t be a surprise, considering he was a four-star recruit and a top 150 prospect nationally coming out of high school. But there were some concerns he might need to develop his body in the weight room and learn Weber’s system before he became a regular contributor.

Not anymore.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him,” Weber said. “I have said he is maybe the biggest surprise on some of the things he has done. He has good hands and catches the ball. I think his footwork is the biggest thing, getting in traffic and still being able to keep his balance and manipulate and score. That is important for him. If he can guard ball screens and do some of that, he has gotten better at it, I think he can be a really good play for us.”

The Wildcats could use a player with Bradford’s certain set of skills ... and size. Weber likes to call him an “aircraft carrier.”

K-State has had no choice but go small out of necessity at times over the past few years. That created an advantage for the Wildcats in certain matchups, but a huge disadvantage against other teams, especially opponents with quality front-court depth.

Former big man Makol Mawien provided a steady inside presence for K-State the past three years, but he was never much of a shot-blocker and his finishing skills left much to be desired.

Bradford appears to be an upgrade in both departments. K-State fans seem genuinely excited to see what he can do playing alongside, or behind, UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu in the paint.

“Davion is a space eater on the court,” K-State guard Rudi Williams said.

Ironically, Bradford has become more of an inside presence since he went on a diet. He says he arrived on campus weighing 278 pounds and is now down to 252. Weber didn’t see that coming so quickly.

No wonder he is impressing ahead of schedule.

“I have lost weight and I have gotten stronger,” Bradford said. “The next part is just learning the game the way (Weber) teaches it and the way he needs me to do it. I look at myself as a team player, mostly on both ends. My defense needs to get a little better, but my offense is good. I love setting screens for my teammates and executing the right plays. I will do anything my coach needs me to do, finish at the basket, rebound and just do anything we need to do to win.”