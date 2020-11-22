Former K-State golfer Robert Streb of Shawnee wins PGA’s RSM Classic in a playoff

Robert Streb drives his ball off the second tee during final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) AP

Robert Streb is once again a winner on the PGA Tour.

The former Kansas State golfer and resident of Shawnee, Kansas shot a final-round 68 to win the RSM Classic Sunday in Sea Island, Ga. It was his first victory in six years, when he also won at the RSM. He is the first golfer to win the event twice.

The Oklahoma native played impressive golf from start to finish this week, posting four straight rounds in the 60s to take an early lead on the field. He then held off all challengers with some late heroics in the final round.

He birdied the 17th hole to pull even with challenger Kevin Kisner at 19-under par and then defeated him on the second hole of a playoff with a magnificent approach shot. On that decisive shot, Streb came within inches of holing out his second shot with a pitching wedge from 160 yards out. That set him up for a tap-in birdie, and a victory.

First place came with a prize of nearly $1.2 million, which brings Streb’s career earnings to more than $11 million.

The victory came at an excellent time. Not long ago, he had to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain full status on the PGA Tour. Now he has a two-year exemption through the end of August 2023. The win also means he will get to play at the Masters next April.

Streb also extended an unusual trend on the PGA Tour this season. He joined a growing group of players who ended long victory droughts. Stewart Cink won the Safeway Open for his first victory in 11 years. Martin Laird ended seven years without winning in Las Vegas.

Brian Gay won in Bermuda, which was his first victory in more than seven years.

This victory was much different for Streb than the last time he won the RSM Classic in 2014. Back then, he rallied from a five-shot deficit in the final round. This time, he was playing from ahead. Either way, he will take the result after shooting rounds of 65, 63, 67 and 68.