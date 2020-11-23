K-State Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears: Game preview, TV info, line, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Baylor Bears will both try to end losing streaks when they play each other at 6 p.m. Saturday in Floyd Casey Stadium.

K-State has lost three in a row after starting Big 12 play with four straight victories. Baylor hasn’t won since it began the season with a victory over Kansas.

That makes this an important game for both teams.

K-State (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) is looking to stay in the top half of the conference standings, while Baylor (1-5) is hoping to get another victory for new coach Dave Aranda.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Floyd Casey Stadium, Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Baylor by 5

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

It’s been a disappointing debut season for Dave Aranda in Waco. The former LSU defensive coordinator hasn’t hit the ground running with the Bears, as they have lost five straight games since opening the season with a home victory over Kansas. That isn’t very surprising given that he wasn’t able to coach Baylor during the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Bears clearly miss former coach Matt Rhule, who is now with the Carolina Panthers. Who will start at quarterback for K-State this week? For the first time since Chris Klieman took over as coach, there is some QB controversy at K-State. With Skylar Thompson out for the season and Will Howard struggling as his replacement, there is a chance the Wildcats will start Nick Ast or Jaren Lewis. Howard was pulled from K-State’s loss against Iowa State in the second quarter and Ast finished the game. Neither quarterback played well, but it opened the door for a possible change under center. Klieman has said he will make a decision as the week goes on. Charlie Brewer is having a down year. After throwing for more than 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, Baylor’s quarterback is struggling as a senior. He has thrown for 1,278 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. His QB rating of 127.8 is the currently the lowest of his college career. Can the Wildcats bounce back on defense? This feels like a gut-check week for K-State’s defense after allowing 539 yards to Iowa State. It is unclear if starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan will return to the lineup after missing last week’s game because of COVID-19 protocol. But the Wildcats could certainly use them. Close, but no cigar. That’s a good way to sum up the way this season has gone for the Bears. All five of their losses have come by 11 points or less. Baylor looked particularly competitive in its past two games, taking early leads on both Iowa State and Texas Tech before losing in the final moments.