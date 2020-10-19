Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State football game at West Virginia on Halloween

Kansas State football fans will need to get used to morning kickoffs for at least the next two weeks.

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that the Wildcats will play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Milan Puskar Stadium. That game will happen one week after K-State hosts rival Kansas at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State’s game against West Virginia will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2.

That game could have Big 12 championship implications, especially if the No. 20 Wildcats and the Mountaineers take care of business as favorites this weekend.

K-State (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) is currently sitting atop the league standings with Iowa State and Oklahoma State. West Virginia (3-1, 2-1) is all alone in fourth place coming off back-to-back victories against Baylor and Kansas.

Speaking of KU, the Jayhawks will also play morning games over the next two weeks. Following this weekend’s Sunflower Showdown, they will host Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Here is a full look at the Big 12 schedule for the remainder of the month:

Big 12 Football Schedule on Oct. 24

Kansas at Kansas State: 11 a.m. on FS1

Oklahoma at TCU: 11 a.m. on ABC

Iowa State at Oklahoma State: 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Baylor at Texas: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

West Virginia at Texas Tech: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Football Schedule on Oct. 31

Kansas State at West Virginia: 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Iowa State at Kansas: 11 a.m. on FS1

TCU at Baylor: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas at Oklahoma State: 3 p.m. on FOX

Oklahoma at Texas Tech: 7 p.m. on FOX