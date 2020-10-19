K-State Wildcats vs. KU Jayhawks: Five things to know about this week’s rivalry game

The Kansas State Wildcats will try to continue their football dominance in the Sunflower Showdown when they host the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the game.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FS1

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 17 1/2

This rivalry has been as one-sided as they come in recent years. You have to go back to a time before iPads to find the last example of KU beating K-State in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats have owned this series of late, winning 11 straight over the Jayhawks. Chris Klieman won his first meeting against KU last season 38-10. The Governor’s Cup has resided in Manhattan since 2009.

Les Miles will be back on the sidelines for this game. The KU football coach missed the Jayhawks’ last game, a 38-17 loss at West Virginia, after he tested positive for COVID-19. But he returned to work this week and said he was excited to be back with his team. Miles said he experienced a headache at times while he recovered from COVID-19, but otherwise felt fine.

Deuce Vaughn and Pooka Williams should be fun to watch. This game will feature two of the best running backs in the Big 12. Williams has twice earned all-conference honors and is always a threat for a big play, such as the 92-yard kickoff he returned for a touchdown last week. Vaughn is one of the nation’s top freshmen and the frontrunner to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, with 517 all-purpose yards in his first four games.

Will Howard will try to continue his development on Saturday. The freshman K-State quarterback has helped the Wildcats win both of their last two games after senior starter Skylar Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. But he hasn’t lit up the stat sheet yet. Perhaps that will change against the Jayhawks, as he is coming off an open week that gave him an opportunity to work on his craft. The Jayhawks also allowed 318 passing yards last weekend at West Virginia.