Missed free throws haunt Kansas State in Fort Myers Tip-Off loss to Pitt

Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens drives the basket against K-State basketball players Shaun Williams and Xavier Sneed. Fort Myers Tip-Off

There are plenty of reasons why Kansas State lost for the first time this season, 63-59, to Pittsburgh on Monday in the opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, but it’s easy to blame abysmal free throw shooting.

The Wildcats blew an early double-digit lead and failed to score crucial points in the final minute in large part because they only made three free throws on 13 attempts.

K-State had an opportunity to take control when Levi Stockard stepped to the charity stripe with 24 seconds remaining to shoot a one-and-one. K-State led 58-57, Stockard missed the free throw and Xavier Johnson hit a driving layup on the other end that gave Pitt a lead it never relinquished.

Cartier Diarra tried to respond on the ensuing possession, but he was called for charging on his way to the basket. The Panthers made a pair of free throws to move ahead 61-58 and then fouled Diarra to send him to the free-throw line with 1.5 seconds remaining.

It was a smart move. K-State had only made two of 12 free throws at that point. Giving K-State an attempt to tie the game from beyond the arc would have been coaching insanity. Diarra made his first free throw and intentionally missed his second. Pitt secured the rebound and won the game.

K-State (4-1) will now play the Bradley-Northwestern loser for third place at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It probably feels like it let this one get away against Pitt (5-2).

Diarra led the Wildcats with 13 points, but he needed 14 shots to score them. DaJuan Gordon was next with 12 points. Senior Xavier Sneed had a disappointing night, scoring eight points on 13 shots.

Ryan Murphy and Eric Hamilton led Pitt with 13 points apiece.

You could tell this was going to be a different game from the start. The first half went differently than usual for K-State.

Instead of starting slow and struggling to score the way they had during the first four games of the season, the Wildcats came out firing.

They looked like a new team and raced to a 9-0 lead before Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel made any type of adjustment on the Panthers bench. K-State players celebrated with every basket.

Starting Antonio Gordon for the first time also paid dividends for the Wildcats.

The freshman forward filled in for an injured Montavious Murphy and didn’t back down from the moment by scoring seven of the game’s first nine points. He opened the scoring with a corner three and then went inside for two buckets.

Weber had previously turned to junior Levi Stockard when Murphy wasn’t available, because he has more experience playing at this level, but Weber shook things up for this game.

Fellow freshman DaJuan Gordon also had a big start and finished the first half with a team-high 12 points on just six shots. He made a pair of three-pointers and also attacked the basket for a nifty up-and-under layup that helped K-State take a 27-17 lead.

The Wildcats needed their freshmen to step up with senior Sneed going scoreless on five shots during the first half.

All things considered, K-State fans had to love a double-digit lead under those circumstances. But foul trouble, Sneed’s struggles and a zone defense from Pittsburgh eventually caught up on them.

The Wildcats only led 30-28 at halftime and had to battle from there.