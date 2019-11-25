K-State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Kickoff, TV, line, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will host the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 football season finale Saturday.

K-State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) is looking to finish the regular season on a high note and send its seniors out with a victory in their final home game. Iowa State (7-4, 5-3) is trying to improve its bowl destination and build off recent wins over Texas and Kansas.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s game:

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FS1

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

The line: Iowa State by 3

Five things to know

Farmageddon rivalry: K-State and Iowa State have played many close games in recent years, but the Wildcats had won 10 straight in the series until the Cyclones finally broke through with a 42-38 victory in Ames last season. That, along with Chris Klieman taking over for Bill Snyder shortly after that game, should add some intrigue to this year’s matchup in Manhattan. Odds are, it will come down to the final moments. The one that got away: Iowa State’s leading rusher, Breece Hall, grew up in Wichita and played high school football at Northwest. He is off to an impressive start with the Cyclones, having rushed for 783 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Close to more: The Cyclones are having a good year at 7-4 under Matt Campbell, but it easily could have been much better. Their four losses have come by a combined total of 11 points. Their most recent defeat came at Oklahoma 42-41 when they failed to convert a two-point conversion in the final minute. Mounting injuries: K-State running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown appeared to be in good health during a 30-27 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, but many other players were hurt in that game. Walter Neil, Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks and others had to leave the game. The Wildcats may need to utilize their depth, depending on how those players progress this week. Senior day: The Wildcats will bid farewell to 27 seniors after this game. Some of the most accomplished players of the class include receiver Dalton Schoen, defensive tackle Trey Dishon, left tackle Scott Frantz, safety Denzel Goolsby and defensive end Reggie Walker.