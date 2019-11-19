Kansas State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball lineups, tipoff, TV and prediction

The Kansas State Wildcats basketball team returns to action against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bramlage Coliseum.

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

TV/radio: Streaming on ESPN+ (subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: K-State by 26 1/2

Projected lineups

P No. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Ht. Yr. PPG F 12 Terrance Banyard 6-8 Jr. 7.3 F 3 Markedric Bell 6-7 Jr. 6.7 G 21 Shawn Doss 6-5 Jr. 12.3 G 23 Dequan Morris 6-4 Jr. 8.3 G 10 Jamil Wilson 5-11 Jr. 3.7 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Montavious Murphy 6-9 Fr. 5.0 F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Sr. 9.3 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Sr. 14.3 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Jr. 4.7 G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 Jr. 14.3

About Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3): The Golden Lions are one of the lowest-rated teams in all of college basketball, checking in at No. 341 (out of 353) in Ken Pomeroy’s latest rankings database. They have lost all three of their games by double digits and won’t play their first home game until Nov. 25. The only challenge Arkansas-Pine Bluff might provide K-State is on defense, as it likes to play zone on every possession.

About Kansas State (3-0): The Wildcats have trailed at halftime in all three of their games this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from starting 3-0. Bruce Weber’s team will look to put a more complete effort together against Arkansas-Pine Bluff before it heads to the Fort Myers Tipoff next week against Pittsburgh and Bradley or Northwestern. K-State has struggled mightily from the outside early, making just 14 of its first 63 shots from three-point range. Sophomore guard Shaun Williams might rejoin the lineup for this game after missing the first three due to suspension.

Prediction: It could be interesting to watch K-State attack a zone defense on Tuesday. The Wildcats have struggled against it in the past. Still, they have too much talent to struggle against an opponent like Arkansas-Pine Bluff. K-State 75, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50.