‘I don’t think that is very fair:’ Chris Klieman angry about Texas hit on K-State WR

The Kansas State football team is expected to be without one of its top receivers when it faces West Virginia later this week, and Chris Klieman isn’t happy about that.

Why?

Because the injury that might sideline Wykeen Gill was sustained on an illegal hit during a 27-24 loss at Texas on Saturday.

The hit occurred midway through the fourth quarter when Texas defensive back Jalen Green lowered his helmet and leveled Gill near the right sideline as K-State running back Jordon Brown rushed up the middle for no gain. Officials didn’t initially penalize the hit but later ejected Green for targeting following a video review.

“It’s unfortunate because it was away from the play and didn’t have anything to do with the play,” Klieman said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “Wykeen is probably going to miss a game and you have a hit like that and somebody only misses a half. I don’t think that is very fair.”

Klieman said most K-State players walked away from the Texas game in good health, aside from Gill. He labeled Gill as “questionable” for the West Virginia game.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Gill, who has played well of late. He caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown against the Longhorns.

Samuel Wheeler out for the season

Klieman had more bad injury news to pass along Tuesday when he confirmed Samuel Wheeler will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL.

Wheeler, a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman tight end from Lenexa, was hurt on a non-contact play two weeks ago against Kansas.

“I’m really sad and sick for Sammy, because he was really coming on for us,” Klieman said, “and playing good football.”

Wheeler has not yet had surgery and will miss spring practice, Klieman said. Wheeler finishes the season with four catches for 78 yards.

Running back rotation

Harry Trotter has started back-to-back games for the Wildcats, and he might get K-State’s first carry again this week.

Usual starter James Gilbert didn’t travel for the Texas game while recovering from an ankle injury and No. 2 running back Jordon Brown got “nicked up” late against the Longhorns. Tyler Burns saw action in his place.

Klieman said both Gilbert and Brown practiced on Monday, but it’s unclear if one or both will be available against the Mountaineers.

The Wildcats do expect to have freshman Joe Ervin back in the rotation, though. Klieman said he had a concussion last week and was unable to play against Texas, but he has since been medically cleared to return to action.

Reuniting with Blake Seiler

West Virginia linebackers coach Blake Seiler is a former K-State player and assistant who worked under Klieman for a few weeks before accepting his current job with the Mountaineers.

His knowledge of K-State’s personnel, particularly on defense, could be an advantage for West Virginia in this game. But he left Manhattan before Klieman and his current coaching staff got into specifics about scheme.

Klieman said he has “great respect” for Seiler and is looking forward to catching up with him before kickoff.

“I will never prevent somebody from growing within the profession,” Klieman said of Seiler’s departure from his staff. “That’s what allowed me to be where I am today, taking chances and growing within the profession. That is what we all want to do. We aspire to be head coaches and coordinators. Sometimes you have to do something different and take a leap of faith. I am a big fan of Blake.”

On West Virginia

The Mountaineers have lost five straight games, but Klieman thinks they are a better team than their 3-6 record indicates.

West Virginia is at its best when it throws the ball well behind quarterback Austin Kendall and receiver Sam James. Slowing them down will be top priority.

“They get the ball on the perimeter really fast,” Klieman said. “That is what I have seen as my biggest concern is they have great skill players at wide receiver and running back. They get the ball to them in space and create one-on-one opportunities.”