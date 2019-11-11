Here’s a look at the new football helmet Kansas State will wear against West Virginia

The Kansas State football team is mixing things up on the uniform front again this week.

For the second game under new coach Chris Klieman, the Wildcats are planning to wear something different than their traditional silver-and-purple uniforms when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

This time, K-State will wear a new white helmet with the word “Cats” written in purple script on the sides.

The “Cats” script logo is a throwback to the helmets K-State wore during the 1988 season. The Wildcats are bringing them back to celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football.

K-State is also selling a wide range of “Cats” branded merchandise to go along with the helmets. Fans can find them at the school’s online store and the K-State Super Store located on McCall Road in Manhattan. More merchandise will be available starting Tuesday at various sporting goods stores across the region.

During the West Virginia game, K-State also plans to have a special look back at its football history and Snyder, the team’s most successful coach, at halftime.

K-State also wore alternate uniforms earlier this season when it hosted Baylor. The Wildcats wore white pants and helmets for that game. The helmets featured the word “Cats” written in script on the front and the powercat logo on the side.